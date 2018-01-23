No bond for Texas women hauling 51 pounds of white heroin through Mississippi

It could be one of the largest heroin busts in Mississippi. Monday night on I-20 east, a Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force deputy stopped a vehicle.

Something tipped them off.

Twenty-three-year-old Arlene Moya and 23-year-old Trisha Lynne Ibarra, both of Texas, were arrested after a search turned up the drugs in the gas tank.

A three-month-old child was also in the vehicle.

Fifty-one pounds of white heroin was likely en route to Atlanta according to investigators. The street value is estimated at 10 - 20 million dollars.

Kilos of the white heroin were laid out at the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Bryan Bailey believes they save countless lives.

"About 4 doses of that would be what someone would shoot up, just enough to fit on the top of a ballpoint pen," said Sheriff Bailey. "So you can see how many lives this would have affected, this would have killed people. People would overdose on this. We still don't know what's in it."

The drugs will be tested. Bailey said they were destined for Atlanta, but he added, some of it might wind up right back up in Mississippi.

The women are charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin which could carry a life sentence. Rankin/Madison

District Attorney Michael Guest said he will push for no bond during the upcoming initial hearing. He believes the women are flight risks.

The child is in DHS custody. Immigration officials are checking the status of suspects' citizenship.

