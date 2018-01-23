Water pressure problems persist In Jackson

Water main breaks continue to effect pressure and residents in Jackson. At a water main break on Alabama Avenue is flowing downhill, affecting residents on Galvez street, one block over.

"Water been flowing here about a week or a little better," said B. J., a resident on the street.

Residents are having to cut drainage ditches around their homes to keep the river from the leaking street out.

"I think ya'll need to do something about it," added B. J. " I just thank god my pressure is still on my water. I know a whole lot of people out here with no pressure on their water."

The city of Jackson says they have 3 city crews and six contractors on the streets fixing breaks almost as fast as they're happening.

"It's just a mess and I think it needs to be hurried up and done so everybody can get back to themselves," said Laquaisha Dixon

Jackson public school officials say they're seeing a slight improvement in water pressure, but still there are 20 schools with little or no water.

Residents impacted with water pressure problems over recent weeks are praying for a quick fix.

You may have seen fire hydrants running in the city. The reason that is happening is because the city is trying to determine if they have any closed valves affecting pressure, so they can correct them.

They were able to determine there were closed valves near Jackson State and were able to improve pressure there.

