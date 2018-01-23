Fire at Vicksburg's Ergon Plant

Vicksburg firefighters are at the Ergon Petroleum Plant, responding to a fire. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk says an employee reported the fire inside the plant Tuesday afternoon.

The 911 call came in at 2:34 p.m. The Vicksburg Fire Department and Warren County EMA have responded but are standing by. They can't see any flames. The fire appears to be contained.

The plant has its own staff that equipped to handle the fire. VFD and EMA are there in case their assistance is needed

No word on injuries, or damage.

