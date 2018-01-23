Minor fire at Ergon Refining in Vicksburg

A minor fire happened Tuesday at Ergon Refining, Inc., just after 2:30 p.m.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk says an employee reported the fire inside the plant Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

In a statement, Egron said:

The safety protocol, procedures, and training we have in place were very effective and controlled the situation immediately. We have also trained with the Vicksburg Fire Department to prepare for situations such as this, and are grateful for their quick response. We are also grateful to our employees for their management of the situation.

The safety and security of employees and the Vicksburg community remain Ergon’s top priority.