CONSIDER THIS: Free Community College

A recent study by The Secretary of State’s Office revealed a common hurdle to starting a business, investing, and expanding operations in Mississippi. The challenge: an experienced workforce.

“We need more jobs, higher wages, and greater opportunities for all Mississippians, but the message businesses are sending us is clear," said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "We will fail to accomplish these goals if we do not have an educated workforce.”

About 75 percent of business leaders find it moderately to significantly difficult to find an educated workforce and about 45 percent of current businesses said they would expand in Mississippi if they had an educated workforce.

More than 45 percent of businesses require employees to hold a two-year degree or higher.

Over the past few years, there have been several bills proposed that would provide free tuition to community college for certain degrees, but nothing has become official. If it does, it will have a significant impact on business growth in the state.

The legislature needs to work together this session to make it happen.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.