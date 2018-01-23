Marquis Haynes & Ito Smith have something to prove at Senior Bowl

A Rebel and a Golden Eagle have something to prove this week. Marquis Haynes and Ito Smith are two of many players suiting up for the Senior Bowl. I asked them both a simple question after today's practice: How's the first day in a week long job interview?

Marquis Haynes - Ole Miss LB

"Practice went good today. Getting your feet wet, getting back into pads, learning the plays. Just got to get back into film and learn more. I just to accomplish that I can play the run and I can drop into coverage. It's one of the biggest opportunities in my life to be here. Being able to come here with the best players in the nation and be able to compete."

Here's a glimpse of @OleMissFB LB/DE Marquis Haynes at Senior Bowl practice today. I'll have more on the Chucky Mullins Award winner at 6pm & 10pm @WLBT, 9:30pm @Fox40News #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/YCc8wGZtkV — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 23, 2018

Ito Smith - Southern Miss RB

"Yeah, they view me as a 3 down back, but I tell them I'm an every down back. I can do it all. I can block, I can catch, I can run, do everything. This week: Just stay in my playbook, just trying to learn NFL calls and their language, how they talk. Just stay healthy. Coming home in front of all my family and friends man, it's a great opportunity for me."

Here's a glimpse of Southern Miss RB Ito Smith at Senior Bowl practice today. I'll have more on the Mobile native at 6pm & 10pm @WLBT, 9:30pm @Fox40News.



He told me that he's visited with "2/3rds" of the NFL teams so far @SouthernMissFB #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/kumgtv3l4Y — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 23, 2018

Haynes and Smith suit up for the South squad in Saturday's Senior Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30pm on NFL Network.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.