Former Tchula Police Chief accuses Yazoo City of wrongful termination

Yazoo City and the police department could soon be slapped with a lawsuit. Former Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton claims he was wrongfully terminated by Yazoo City's top cop last month.

“There is corruption within the police department and there is corruption within the city's leadership,” said embattled police officer Kenneth Hampton.

Recently fired police officer Kenneth Hampton is making strong allegations. He worked at the department since 2014 even while he served as Chief of Police for the Town of Tchula. Hampton claims shortly after the new chief, Ron Sampson Sr. took over as Yazoo City’s top cop in 2017, trouble started brewing between the two.

“He ordered me to write up a female because she had sexual harassment complaint and the plans were to get rid of her and there has been too many incidents," said Hampton. "I brought it to the mayor and hopefully she was going to show it to the board, a video officers doing illegal practices when it comes to following the law."

Hampton claims in a three-page document when he didn't follow unlawful orders, he was targeted, humiliated and his character defamed by the chief.

“I got wrote up for wearing a body cam, I got wrote up for missing meeting and given way beyond the limit as far as suspension,” added Hampton.

Hampton claims he was finally dismissed for defying orders to arrest and charge a former officer.

“The chief wanted to arrest a former police officer and charge him with domestic violence, but the incident didn't fit the criteria. I told the chief the same and basically, on one his comments were you can make any charge stick,” said Hampton.

According to Hampton's termination letter, his violations date back to 2015. Three on Your Side reached out to Mayor Diane Delaware, she was unavailable for comment.

Chief Sampson told me while this is a personal matter, Hampton knows why he was fired. As police chief, he does not have the authority to hire or fire. He brings complaints to the board and they make the final decision. He also points out the department is not corrupt, and he never ordered Hampton to do anything improper.

Hampton is now taking steps to sue the chief and city.

“Sometimes you have (to) hurt their pocket," said Hampton. "I think it is going to be painful for them and it is painful for me because this is my hometown and I didn't want to drag them through this, but they basically left me no choice.”

