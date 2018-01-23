Mike Bianco in Madison, previews 2018 team

Ole Miss head baseball coach, Mike Bianco, came to town to speak at Madison Central's First Pitch Banquet.

Bianco's Rebels rank 9th in the preseason top 25 poll (according to D1Baseball.com).

Last year, Ole Miss had the top recruiting class in the nation. This season, the Rebels feature three sophomores that earned All-American honors in 2017.

"What a difference a year makes. When we look at this year's team, it's amazing," Bianco said. "Last year's team was so young. We had 29 freshmen and sophomores. This year, so many older guys. I think we all feel a little bit better going in to this season."

Ole Miss opens the season at home February 16th against Winthrop.



