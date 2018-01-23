JPS water pressure continues to improve

The water pressure continued to improve Tuesday in Jackson Public Schools. Hinds County provided additional gallons of reserved water to schools with low or no water pressure.

JPS schools with inadequate water pressure are still using portable bathrooms. Bottled water and drinking water stations are set up at schools along with hand sanitizer. Cafeterias are continuing to serve sack lunches.

The number of schools with water pressure issues has decreased significantly from 20 Monday to 9 Tuesday. Seven schools have inadequate pressure and only two, Forest Hill and Raines, have no water. The following schools are currently experiencing low or no water pressure:

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Raines Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Wingfield High

For the latest updates, please visit the JPS website.

