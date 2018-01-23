Fondren residents see uptick in car break-ins

Post after post on websites, such as NextDoor.com, show Fondren Residents have seen an uptick in cars being broken into and, on Monday night, one homeowner reported having her gun stolen.

"One night about last month I got up at 2:30 in the morning to let my cat out," said Fondren area homeowner Amanda Land. "(I) looked out of the window and seen in my car was a full grown man with a white t-shirt on. He showed up really well in the dark."

Land has been living in Fondren for 12 years and she is just one of many whose car and home have been broken into time and time again. She says she's reported most of these break-ins, but unfortunately, it hasn't stopped the problem from continuing to happen.

"It seems like it's happening at 2 or 3 in the morning," added Land. "If the police were circulating, if they saw people walking down the street carrying a duffel bag that's kind of suspicious."

To help stop your car from being broken into, Land suggests making sure you take anything of importance out of the car when you're home for the night and never leave it unlocked.

