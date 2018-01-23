Harlem Globetrotters game raises money for disaster relief

The Harlem Globetrotters hosted a special game at the Mississippi Coliseum and it’s all for a good cause.



The Globetrotters have partnered with the Mississippi Region of the American Red Cross as they aim to provide disaster relief to those in need across the state.



Entering year two of the partnership, the Red Cross will engage the Harlem Globetrotters nationally and locally in all aspects of its mission, including its "Home Fire Campaign".

The campaign works to educate everyone on the importance of fire safety in homes and installs free smoke alarms to homes and businesses upon request.

Mississippi Red Cross workers have installed more than 15,710 free smoke alarms since the start of the campaign.



In 2017, the Red Cross of Mississippi responded to 1,831 disasters and Tamica Smith Jeuitt says that home fires were among the most common form of disaster relief provided by the organization.



"In Mississippi, we respond to home fires weekly and even daily in some areas," said Jueitt. "Just over the Christmas holiday alone, we had six fire-related deaths in the Mississippi region."



As far as the type of assistance that the Red Cross provides, Jueitt says that every case is different, and it's because of partnerships like this one that allow them to provide that relief.

She went on to discuss how the Red Cross is there to assist everyone, whether it's with hurricane relief, home fires or any other type of disaster.



"We provide comfort to people in times of disaster. Every dire situation is different so we handle every case individually," added Jueitt. "Some will need meals, others will need shelter, relief items. Some will need spiritual care so we try to support people and meet their needs in that moment. This money supports us to be able to respond to these locations, help people and give them that little bit of hope during their recovery."



During the game, those in attendance had a chance to donate to the Red Cross during the "Pass the Bucket" initiative.



"When that bucket passes around, we hope that people will be generous; reach deep in those pockets and donate to the American Red Cross," said Jueitt.



The Globetrotters are not only focused on bringing a good show to Mississippi, but they're also proud of their partnership with the Red Cross.



"This partnership brings two great American organizations together to achieve a common goal; to help people in need and to put smiles on people's faces," said Howard Smith, President of the Harlem Globetrotters. "We look forward to helping the Red Cross achieve their goals by incorporating their messaging into everything we do on and off the court."

