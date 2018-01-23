UPDATE: Victim killed in domestic dispute at Sykes Park Manor Apartments identified; suspect arrested

Jackson Police have made an arrest in the shooting that killed a man outside the Sykes Park Manor Apartments.

22-year-old Reginald Warden surrendered himself to police late Tuesday night in the shooting death of 21-year-old D'ante Purvis.

Police were called to the apartment complex on Sykes Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

When the arrived, they found Purvis lying on the ground, dead.

During the investigation, police learned that the fight stemmed from a disagreement involving a woman. Police were told that the woman is the current girlfriend of Purvis and Warden was her former boyfriend.

Warden remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

