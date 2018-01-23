One dead in south Jackson shooting

Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Sykes Road. Initial reports tell us there was some type of altercation in the parking lot between the victim and a second unidentified man.

The shooting occurred at the Sykes Park Manor Apartments

Shortly before 9:30, Officers responded to the complex where they found a male victim lying on the ground.

A witness told Officers that an unidentified black male was involved in an altercation with the victim while in the parking lot. Words were exchanged and shots were fired by the suspect, fatally injuring the victim.

The suspect left the complex on foot following the shooting. Detectives are actively working to gather additional information from the witness to help determine a motive.

