One woman dead, another injured in Forest Avenue crash

One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crash on Forest Avenue near Livingston Road.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a vehicle that had sustained severe front end damage.

A woman was driving the car and a juvenile girl was also inside.

The juvenile passenger was transported to an area hospital for moderate injuries. Her condition was stable.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle to due the heavy damage and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified her as 30-year-old Kenisha Janae Johnson.

According to witness, the car was observed traveling east on Forest Avenue at a high rate of speed, before running off the road and hitting a tree.

The actual cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.