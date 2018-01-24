Bond set at $2.5 million for man charged in death of Vicksburg man

Vicksburg police have made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man whose body was found by a railroad track.

UPDATE: Authorities identify body found near Vicksburg railroad track

Eddie James Burns' body was found by police and family members on Sunday, January 21 after he had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Burns had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Police arrested 30-year-old James Robert Reynolds on misdemeanor warrants on Bowmar Avenue. He was also listed as a person of interest in Burns' murder.

Vicksburg Police charged Reynolds with the murder of Burns on Monday, January 21.

During the investigation, police learned that Reynolds had fired shots into a car at The Top Five Store in an unrelated incident on Friday January 19.

On Wednesday, Reynolds was granted bond. Bond was set at $1 million for capital murder, $1 million for armed robbery, $250,000 for shooting into an occupied vehicle and $250,000 for felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond totals at $2.5 million.

Reynolds was transported to the Warren County Jail, pending the next grand jury.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.