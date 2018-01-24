Two Argentine men sentenced for passing counterfeit currency in Meridian

Two men from Argentina have been sentenced for passing counterfeit money.

23-year-old Gonzalo De La Fuente and 35-year-old Alejandro Boynak, both citizens of Argentina who came to the United States on tourist visas, were sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to serve 17 months in federal prison for possessing and passing counterfeit currency in Meridian.

On July 17, 2017, De La Fuente and Boynak were arrested by the Meridian Police Department at Wal-Mart in Meridian after they attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills while making small purchases. After their arrest, officer found $100,000 in counterfeit and genuine United States currency in their possession.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to federal charges on October 25, 2017.

Both defendants will be subject to deportation after serving their full prison sentences and they will be subject to three years of supervised release if they return to the United States. The case was investigated by the Meridian Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.

