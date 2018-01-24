Percy King's funeral arrangements announced

The funeral arrangements for a beloved Jackson zookeeper who was shot and killed have been announced.

The public visitation for 57-year-old Percy King will be held Friday, January 26 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home.

The funeral, which is also open to the public, will be Saturday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Family asks that everyone in attendance wear black and white in the spirit of unity to honor King.

King was one of two victims shot and killed on Scott Street on January 19.

26-year-old Jamarrio Bell has been charged with two counts of murder and was denied bond in his initial court appearance.

King was a zookeeper at the Jackson Zoo from 1997-2011 and served as a member of the Jackson Zoo Board starting in 2017.

King was described as an outgoing person that liked to see his coworkers happy and said he always came through when his family went through difficult times.

He was known as "The Snake Man"

King left behind many animals, but they were left in safe hands.

Some were taken by the Jackson Zoo but the majority were left in the care of a close friend of King with specific instructions on how to take care of them should anything happen to him.

