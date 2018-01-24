JPD identifies victims of possible murder-suicide at Crown Motel

Jackson police have identified the victims in an alleged murder-suicide that happened at the Crown Motel Wednesday.

35-year-old Chrystal Burrage and 41-year-old William Wade, Jr. were found shortly after 12:30 pm.

Officers responded to the location after receiving a call from management that tenants within a room there had not checked out nor were they answering the door. Officers attempted to enter the room and could tell that something was barricading the door.

When they were finally able to gain entry, they found both victims lying motionless on the floor.

Both had been shot and based the initial evidence, police say it appears the incident was a murder and suicide. A firearm was found inside the room.

The relationship, if any, between the two, has not been established nor has a motive. Police also don't know how long they had been inside the motel room before they were discovered.

Anyone with additional information that may help in the investigation is asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

