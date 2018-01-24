JPD investigating possible murder-suicide at Crown Motel - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating possible murder-suicide at Crown Motel

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are on the scene of a double shooting at the Crown Motel on Boling Street.

According to Sgt. Rodrick Holmes, preliminary evidence suggests a murder-suicide.

A man and women were found dead inside a room at the motel. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

