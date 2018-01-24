Vicksburg mayor to meet with President Trump

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
A month after a scathing audit raised questions about whether Louisiana’s former top cop had broken the law while serving as the head of State Police, retired Col. Mike Edmonson has issued a follow-up response.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
