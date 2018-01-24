Vicksburg mayor to meet with President Trump

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has been invited to Mayors' Day at the White House: A Conversation with President Trump to meet with the President to discuss issues facing municipalities throughout the nation.

The mayor will be speaking the President about key challenges for cities and how the federal government can provide some assistance.

Mayor Flaggs says he is honored to be invited to the rare opportunity to have an audience with the President of the United States.

"I have always said that it is important to have a seat at the table," said Mayor Flaggs. "As the mayor of Vicksburg, it is my responsibility to meet with state and national leaders in an effort to improve the quality of life for the citizens of my city. I look forward to meeting with the President to discuss issues that are important for the growth and development of Vicksburg."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.