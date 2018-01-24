Alcorn State releases 2018 football schedule

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

With five home games at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, the Alcorn State University football program released its 2018 schedule Wednesday.



The Braves will play seven SWAC games and four non-conference games for the second straight year.



Alcorn will kick-off the season on Saturday, Sept. 1 when it heads to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech from the ACC. It will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools and a rematch of the 2015 season opener.



"I'm looking forward to the upcoming season. We start out against a very tough Georgia Tech team. We've played them before, and we'll be able to see where we're at early on," McNair said.



The Braves will play their home opener the following weekend on Sept. 8 when they host Louisiana College. In the only prior meeting, Alcorn came out on top 52-10 in 2014.



For the second straight season, the Braves will play Texas Southern in a non-conference game. Alcorn won last year's contest on the road 24-17 and will host the Tigers this year on Sept. 15. The Braves are 34-18-4 all-time against TSU and have won six years in a row.



Alcorn's first conference game will be played on Sept. 22 when it travels to Itta Bena to play Mississippi Valley State. The Braves shutout the Delta Devils 59-0 last season at home and have won five years in a row.



Alcorn will also play SWAC road games at Southern, Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M. The Braves will host Alabama State, Grambling State and Jackson State.



"The seven game conference schedule is similar to last season, except with there not being a conference championship game this year it makes each regular season game that much more important," McNair said. "We can't take any weeks off and have to play every game like it's the championship."



Prior to the season finale vs. JSU, Alcorn will travel to New Mexico State for a non-conference game on Nov. 3. It will be just the second-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since 2008 when NMSU took a 45-10 decision.



Homecoming and game day themes for 2018 will be announced at a later date.



Fans can get their first peek of the team on Saturday, April 14 when the Braves host their annual Spring Game at 2 p.m.



2018 Schedule (home games in bold)

Sept. 01 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 08 Louisiana College

Sept. 15 Texas Southern

Sept. 22 at Mississippi Valley State*

Sept. 29 at Southern*

Oct. 06 Alabama State*

Oct. 13 at Alabama A&M*

Oct. 20 Grambling State*

Oct. 27 at Prairie View A&M*

Nov. 03 at New Mexico State

Nov. 10 Bye Week

Nov. 17 Jackson State*

* - SWAC game

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.