Bay St. Louis man sentenced to 65 months in prison for drug possession

Forty-year-old Tony Coles of Bay St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden, to serve 65 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Coles was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

In 2015, the DEA began an investigation when Tony Coles was identified as a dealer of methamphetamine in the Hancock County, Mississippi area.

During the course of this investigation, it was discovered that Coles received large amounts of methamphetamine and distributed it primarily in Bay St. Louis.

On September 8, 2015, a DEA confidential source purchased 24.2 grams of methamphetamine from Coles in Pearlington, Mississippi. Coles pled guilty to the federal charge on October 24, 2017.

