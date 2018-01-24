Biloxi man sentenced to 151 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms

Dandre Dshon Evans, 34, of Biloxi, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 151 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

On August 24, 2017, D’Iberville police officers responded to a domestic call at the home of Evans’ girlfriend and found Evans in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, as well as a magazine to a second firearm belonging to Evans.

A search was later conducted on Evans’ Biloxi residence pursuant to a search warrant, which uncovered two additional loaded firearms.

Further evidence proved that Evans possessed additional firearms, to include an SKS rifle.

When arrested on these most recent charges, Evans was on state probation for drug offenses and was thus facing a possible 30-year sentence in federal prison.

The court ordered that the 12½- year sentence be served consecutive to his state probation revocation sentence.

