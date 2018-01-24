Biloxi man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

Forty-three-year-old Donte Evans of Biloxi, pled guilty Wednesday before United States District Judge Henry Wingate for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed Operation Pipeline which began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in central Mississippi that involved the distribution of cocaine and marijuana. The distribution network encompassed the States of California, Texas and Mississippi.

Evans received a quantity of cocaine for distribution from a co-conspirator who traveled from Jackson to Biloxi.

Evans will be sentenced by Judge Wingate on April 23, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.

