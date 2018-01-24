Illegal alien sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for drug conspiracy

Jose Christian Nunez-Belemontes, 33, an illegal alien from Mexico living in Jackson, has been sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour, Jr., to 262 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Nunez-Belemontes was charged after a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Jackson.

As part of the investigation, agents were able to link $105,108 in U.S. Currency and three kilograms of cocaine to the defendant. Agents also seized approximately $192,000, a money counter, and more than 400 grams of cocaine from the defendant’s residence.

