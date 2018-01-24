New details released in the homicide of former zookeeper and 19 year-old

Neighbors, friends, and family members continue to remember the moments leading up to the death of 57-year-old Percy King and 19-year-old Jarvis Birtfield.

"It's quiet, you know, nobody wants to get out. I'm in the house. I don't want to hear any more gunshots," Neighbor of the slain former zookeeper, said Loretta Moore, a neighbor of the slain former zookeeper. "I shouldn't have ran out that day cause it was dangerous.I saw the guy running, then I heard people screaming, 'like 'he shot him in the head, he shot him in the head.'"

In his initial court appearance, suspect Jamarrio Bell was appointed a public defender who then went on to tell the court that his client was off his medication that day and that this could have played a role into what lead up to the deadly shooting.

"That doesn't matter," added Moore. "He's a grown man. He knows about the medication. He should have been taking his medication. Who cares if he didn't take his medication? I don't think that should have anything to do with it. I think he should get the death penalty."

The Family of retired and beloved zookeeper, Percy King, released this statement to MSNewsNow:

"The family of Percy King is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from the community during this time of bereavement. We are in constant prayer for not only our family but all of the families who have been affected in this horrible tragedy. We have full confidence in our legal system and we have placed this matter in God's hands. Again, we are so thankful to everyone for your thoughts and prayers and we ask that you continue to lift us up and continue to keep Percy's legacy alive. Thank you."

