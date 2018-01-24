Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon delivers viral dunk

It's only January but Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon has delivered the highlight of the high school basketball season. The junior capped a fastbreak vs. Holmes County Central with a dunk that ripped off the rim. The backboard went bye bye too.
Sportcenter top 10?? @overtime @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/kIqT8ftlZs— PHAT?????? (@__bloading__) January 24, 2018
The slam has gone viral in the last 24 hours, picked up by outlets like USA Today.
High school basketball player @__bloading__ takes down rim with backboard-shattering dunk ?? https://t.co/MitB3ASwr0— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 24, 2018
He pulled off something that his SEC brothers Quinndary and Nick haven't done. All three have won state championships in their high school careers. Canton primed for a 5A gold ball, the Tigers are 20-2 this season. By the way, they play Holmes County Central again Friday night.
I did something Q and nick ain’t never did ????— PHAT?????? (@__bloading__) January 24, 2018
All these hard dunks I done did and he break a rim??????...— Nick.gotti (@Nick_Gotti0) January 24, 2018
