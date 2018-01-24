Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon delivers viral dunk - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon delivers viral dunk

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: Javian Fleming (Twitter) Source: Javian Fleming (Twitter)

It's only January but Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon has delivered the highlight of the high school basketball season. The junior capped a fastbreak vs. Holmes County Central with a dunk that ripped off the rim. The backboard went bye bye too.

The slam has gone viral in the last 24 hours, picked up by outlets like USA Today.

He pulled off something that his SEC brothers Quinndary and Nick haven't done. All three have won state championships in their high school careers. Canton primed for a 5A gold ball, the Tigers are 20-2 this season. By the way, they play Holmes County Central again Friday night.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly