Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon delivers viral dunk

It's only January but Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon has delivered the highlight of the high school basketball season. The junior capped a fastbreak vs. Holmes County Central with a dunk that ripped off the rim. The backboard went bye bye too.

The slam has gone viral in the last 24 hours, picked up by outlets like USA Today.

High school basketball player @__bloading__ takes down rim with backboard-shattering dunk ?? https://t.co/MitB3ASwr0 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 24, 2018

He pulled off something that his SEC brothers Quinndary and Nick haven't done. All three have won state championships in their high school careers. Canton primed for a 5A gold ball, the Tigers are 20-2 this season. By the way, they play Holmes County Central again Friday night.

I did something Q and nick ain’t never did ???? — PHAT?????? (@__bloading__) January 24, 2018

All these hard dunks I done did and he break a rim????‍??... — Nick.gotti (@Nick_Gotti0) January 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.