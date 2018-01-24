A Mississippi highway could be named for civil rights activist Anne Moody

A Mississippi highway could be named for a civil rights activist who published a memoir that is required reading in some schools.



The state House Transportation Committee on Wednesday passed House Bill 1153 , to name a portion of Highway 24 the Anne Moody Memorial Highway. The road is in Amite County, where she grew up.



Moody's book, "Coming of Age in Mississippi," was published in 1968. It recounts her early life in a poor family and her participation in civil rights activities that put her in danger. In 1963, Moody and other students from historically black Tougaloo College were attacked while staging a peaceful sit-in at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi.



Moody had dementia before she died at home in Gloster, Mississippi, in 2015. She was 74.



