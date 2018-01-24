City sees progress with water line break repairs

Day by day Jackson water line breaks are being repaired, giving residents some relief. Wednesday was day 10 of what city officials call the second water emergency situation.

Since Monday crews have repaired 45 breaks.

Wednesday, where work crews were tackling pipes underground, residents say long-running leaks and even newer ones were getting some much-needed attention.

"This whole area since we moved in June has just been a disaster," said Belhaven resident Jon Weiner. "So I'm glad to see them fixing it. I really am."

Crews are finally repairing the water leak at the intersection of St. Mary and Belmont Streets. Weiner has lived here seven months and endured the orange barricades, loose gravel, and running water.

He is glad to see the leak on his street was next on the list for crews.

"We cleared a lot of it out ourselves, and you see we put these rocks in because it was all sort of on the sides as well and we weren't really able to park in the front because of all the water that had backed up," added Weiner. "We weren't able to park on the sides because of all the water that had backed up.;"

It is one of several city crews and contractors repaired across the city from Industrial Drive to Denver Street.

Two hundred 69 breaks have occurred since January first. Jackson City Spokeswoman Kai Williams said 66 confirmed leaks have not yet been assigned.

With the progress, the city also lifted precautionary boil water notices for Wynndale, Dearfield and Watson Roads.

The Jackson Public School system reports water pressure is improving, but seven schools still have inadequate water pressure and are using portable bathrooms.

Students are provided bottled water and drinking water stations as well as hand sanitizer. Sack lunches are still being served.

There is some good news; water was restored to Raines Elementary School. That just leaves Forest Hill High School without water. But precautionary boil water notices have been issued for locations where repairs were made. The streets include:

• Industrial Drive; 39209

• Commercial Avenue

• Army Street

• Denver Street; 39209

• Druid Hills Drive; 39206

• Lynwood Drive

• St Mary Street; 39202

