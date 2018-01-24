JPD investigates murder-suicide

Jackson police are trying to find the motive behind a shooting that left a man and woman dead in a west Jackson motel.

Police were called to the Crown Motel shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, to assist in a welfare check on two guests. When officers arrived they found the two barricaded behind a door.

Police forced their way in and found the suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson police say they're treating this case as a murder-suicide. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

"At this point, the investigation will continue," said Sergeant Roderick Holmes. "From my understanding, the detectives are currently interviewing individuals and again if anybody else out there in the public actually has any information or may know something about what took place here we always encourage them to contact us and let us know what they know."

JPD investigators say they don't know the motive behind the shooting.

Three on your side talked to other tenants at the motel today. They say they didn't hear gunshots or any type of disturbance, coming from the room.

