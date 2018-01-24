Jail visit lands Jackson woman behind bars for smuggling contraband

Hinds County Special Operations Investigators intercepted a cell phone smuggled into the Jackson Detention Center. Deputies were alerted after a woman came to the jail for a scheduled visit with an inmate.

Allegedly, she concealed a cell phone and left it inside a garbage can for an inmate to pick up during clean up time.

Investigators charged Natavia Cavett, 23 of Jackson, with Conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

“Making poor choices when visiting an inmate will most likely land you behind bars,” said Major Pete Luke.

Cavett was taken to the Raymond Detention Center for booking.

