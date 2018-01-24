Mississippi on recall list for beef products due to possible listeria contamination

Rich Products Corporation of Vineland, New Jersey is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products due to possible listeria contamination. The announcement came Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Dwight Gram, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations for Rich Products told us Wednesday night 95 cases were mistakenly shipped to nine states. He says the company ordered the recall out of an abundance of caution and the products were sold exclusively at Sam's Club.

The ready to eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on December 17, 2017. The items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Wednesday when FSIS received notification from the firm that they shipped adulterated product into commerce.

Eating the food can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, still births, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume it. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The products subject to the recall are:

36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

