Horatio Hunt Sr., 37

Horatio Hunt Sr., a 37-year-old black man, was pronounced dead on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, after being found shot on Center Street near Oak Park Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded to the incident sometime before 7 p.m., according to JPD Commander Tyree Jones.

A preliminary investigation revealed two suspects shot Hunt and his son Horatio Jr. after an apparent robbery.

Jones said Hunt Sr. had been shot several times inside a vehicle and died at the scene. One bullet hit Hunt Sr.’s son in the ear.

The two gunmen, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Bogan and 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals three days later in Hattiesburg.

Both men are charged with one count of capital murder and aggravated assault.

Documents filed in Hinds County Circuit Court show Jackson had been previously charged with aggravated assault and burglary in Oct. 2015, but a Hinds County grand jury didn’t indict him on those crimes until after Jackson had been arrested again for Hunt Sr.’s killing, eighteen months later.

Both men are scheduled for trial on February 20, 2018.

