Marquez Schaffer, 22

Marquez Schaffer, a 22-year-old black man, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, after being found at the intersection of John R. Lynch Street and University Boulevard, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Schaffer had been shot once in the leg.

Police also found a blood trail and shell casings close to the body.

Nearly two weeks later, investigators arrested Walter Randle, 29, and charged him with murder.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Randle on June 23. The exact nature of the indictment is unknown because it was sealed, according to court records.

Randle’s court date has been scheduled for January 8, 2018, nearly one year after Schaffer’s death.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.