Tylan Knight discuss recruiting experience

Tylan Knight was unstoppable in 6A football as Pearl ran the table. Knight committed to Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday, he joined Rachel Richlinski in studio to discuss his recruiting experience.

"Tenth grade, that's when it all started. I became the face of the team when I was still young," Knight said as he reflected back on the start of his high school career. "My 12th grade year, that's when I became more of a vocal leader because that's when I really realized people were following behind what I did. Then, it just took off from there."

Knight finished his senior season with 1,090 total yards, 14 touchdowns, 117 tackles and 5 sacks. He also scored the game winning touchdown as Pearl won its first state title in school history.

All that success, but an under the radar recruit. Knight has just two D-1 offers. Louisiana-Lafayette and Jackson State University.

"I don't know what else they want," Knight said in regards to the low recruiting.

Knight is expected to sign with the Ragin' Cajuns on National Signing Day (February 7th, 2018).

The former Pirate said the biggest lesson he learned in his four years at Pearl, is to always persevere.

"Persevere through the ups and downs. You're always going to have rough times," Knight said. "Just persevere through it all. Put everything you have into what you're trying to get accomplished because if you don't, you're going to come up short."

