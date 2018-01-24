2 Mississippi State women a win away from making more history

Mississippi State women's basketball met the media for the first time since being ranked number 2. The 20-0 Bulldogs are a win away from making another milestone. A victory over Florida on Thursday would give MSU their best start in program history.

Head coach Vic Schaefer has a goal for the maroon and white fanbase.

"20 and oh is not normal y'all. So for me and for them, you just play. You do your job, you do your job, everybody do their job, and it will all take care of itself. I'd like to have 10,000 people in the building tomorrow night. It'd be great to have 15 percent of the student body. If we could get that to go with our church going family, and the blue hairs, the grey hairs, the no hairs, and our younger family members, I think you could do that."

#2 MSU faces Florida Thursday at the Humphrey Coliseum. Tipoff is at 7:30pm, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.