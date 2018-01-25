New overnight on WLBT: Rankin County chase ends with an arrest - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight on WLBT: Rankin County chase ends with an arrest

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
We're working to learn more details about a police chase that began in Richland and ended in Jackson.

The two women arrested in the recent ten million dollar Rankin County drug bust will appear in court today. We'll have details.

There's new information about the man accused of killing a beloved Jackson zookeeper. We'll tell you what we've learned. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    A family member said the remains that were found are 4-year-old's Eliazar (Source: Facebook)A family member said the remains that were found are 4-year-old's Eliazar (Source: Facebook)

    The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

    The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

    A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

