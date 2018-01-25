Arrests made after potential threat of violence against Northwest Rankin High School

Northwest Rankin High School officials notified parents that multiple suspects were arrested after a threat of violence was apparently made against the school overnight.

The arrests were made after a joint effort by Rankin Co. Sheriff's Department, Flowood Police Department and Pearl Police Department. Sheriff's deputies conducted a K-9 walkthrough Wednesday night and determined the building was safe.

Law enforcement advised the school district that school should run as normal, however there is a greater law enforcement presence on the campus today.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department says it's not uncommon for inaccurate information to be passed around as truth and to refer all questions to RCSO and RCSD.

