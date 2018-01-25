Multiple juvenile suspects arrested after threats made to Rankin Co. schools

The Rankin County School District would not release further information about any other school affected by the threat other than Northwest Rankin, however, law enforcement sources say Park Place Christian Academy was also involved. Source: WLBT

Multiple juvenile suspects were arrested after a threat was made to some Rankin County schools overnight.

Within an hour that the potential threat was made, the suspects were arrested after a joint effort by Rankin Co. Sheriff's Department, Flowood Police Department and Pearl Police Department. Sheriff's deputies conducted a K-9 walkthrough Wednesday night and determined the campuses involved in the threat were safe.

We are still trying to learn more information about the nature of the threat, but Kristen Windham, with the Rankin County School District, would not provide that information.

The Rankin County School District would not release further information about any other school affected by the threat other than Northwest Rankin, however, law enforcement sources say Park Place Christian Academy was also involved.

A parent also provide us with this email sent by the school:

Law enforcement advised the school district that school should run as normal, however there is a greater law enforcement presence on both campuses today.

