Jackson man accused of shoplifting arrested after leading Richland, Pearl police on chase

A Jackson man has been arrested after fleeing from police after a shoplifting incident.

Richland police got a call after a man was seen shoplifting from Walmart. When officers tried to stop him, he fled the scene in a car. The suspect was chased up Highway 80 through Pearl and it was at this point that Pearl police became involved.

The suspect wrecked his car between University Blvd. and Valley Street before running from the scene on foot. He was apprehended by a K-9 on Harrison Avenue in Jackson.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 51-year-old William Darren Haynes from Jackson.

He's charged with shoplifting, felony fleeing and alluding arrest, resisting arrest and other traffic violations.

He was already out on a felony bond for aggravated assault. He's been in MDOC several times for shoplifting, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

