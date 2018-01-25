Man from the Rebelwoods Drive shooting in critical condition

Jackson Police officers on the scene said a 24-year-old man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Rebelwoods Drive on Thursday. The victim was responsive and talking to officers but could not explain what happened before being taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said witnesses told officers that multiple gunshots could be heard and later, two cars were seen leaving the complex. The cars were described as a small black sedan with four black men inside and a red 2-door car with two black men inside.

Holmes said the victim is now listed in critical condition and no motive has been determined at this time.

If you know any information about this investigation call JPD at (601)960-1234 or call CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

