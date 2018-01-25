Man shot multiple times on Rebelwood Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot multiple times on Rebelwood Drive

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Rebelwood Drive.

Police on the scene say a man was shot multiple times. The victim was responsive and talking to officers prior to being taken to the hospital.

No information on a suspect or motive at this time.

