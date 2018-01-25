Animal ordinance changes proposed for Madison county

One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
The comedian attacked at Columbia's Comedy House says changes need to be made at the club, but the love for his Columbia fans remains unchanged.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.More >>
