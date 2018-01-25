Animal ordinance changes proposed for Madison county

Madison County residents may want to soon brush up on animal control ordinances. Changes could be in the making for your pets, including strays.

The Madison County Administrator tells us, the current ordinances currently apply only to platted subdivisions in the county. A new proposal will be presented to the Board of Supervisors to make the rules applicable county-wide.

A full-time animal control staffer has been hired to handle complaints, reports of abuse and strays. This individual will work out of the Madison County Emergency Operations Center in Canton.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.