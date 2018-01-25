Metrocenter Tenants Given Lease Ultimatums

Tenants at Metrocenter mall tell us they may have to close their stores, due to new leasing rules.

Several month-to-month tenants tell us they received letters stating the mall is suspending all leasing renewals.

The management says they will honor leases with expiration dates beyond February 28th.

Those with month-to-month leases were told their leases would terminate on February 28th, meaning they would have to leave.

Our calls to mall managers were not returned.

We did notice two retailers,

Hat World and Kids Foot Locker closing up shop today.

The new leasing rules are not expected to impact the city of Jackson offices or Burlington and the other anchor stores which are independently owned.

