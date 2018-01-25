More breaks mean setbacks for repair crews

It appeared crews were making progress with repairing water lines, but Jackson City officials say even more breaks are being reported. Wednesday there were eight additional breaks in the water line system.

Thursday was another day in a series of locating and repairing broken water lines. On Shirley Avenue heavy equipment cut through pavement to reach a ruptured line mired in mud and water. Crews were making repairs on eight streets.

"I went to turn the water on, and there was no water," said Sarah Hutton of Jackson.

She discovered crews were working on a Lurline Drive break in the morning while caring for her ailing mother and aunt.

The south Jackson resident says the city has neglected the infrastructure for decades, and now the residents are paying for it.

"We're trying to get the City of Jackson stabilized," said Hutton. "You know Rankin County, they've got it going on. Byram they've got it going on. Jackson is the capital. Jackson needs to have it going on".

City Spokeswoman Kai Williams said seven leaks have been reported to the 311 system but have not been confirmed as water main breaks.

Sixty-seven confirmed breaks have not yet been assigned to crews.

There are still seven schools in JPS without adequate water pressure.

Forest Hill High School remains without water.

