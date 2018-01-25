Andre Williams, 38

Andre Williams, a 38-year-old black man, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2017, nine days after being admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a fight with a relative, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said investigators responded to 3764 Brame Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, after receiving a medical call from the home.

Jones said Williams’ stepson, 16-year-old Latravion Wright, knocked Williams to the ground with a punch, which caused serious injuries.

As a result, Williams was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Police questioned and arrested Wright, charging him initially with aggravated assault as a juvenile.

Court documents indicate a sealed indictment was issued on Jan. 18, along with an order that Wright remanded to youth court until charges could be upgraded following Williams’ death.

On March 1, a municipal judge transferred Wright’s case to Hinds County Court for an upcoming preliminary hearing, setting his bond at $20,000 for a charge of murder.

Wright is not listed as a currently incarcerated Hinds County inmate, according to online sheriff’s department records.

At this point, no arraignment or trial date has been set.

