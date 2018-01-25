Jelontay Hobson, 29

Jelontay Hobson, a 29-year-old black man, was shot and killed Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on Rosslyn Avenue near W. Capitol Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers arrested Larry Simon, 28, that afternoon after Simon turned himself in at JPD headquarters.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said investigators recovered Simon’s blue Chevy Suburban, which had been seen by at least one eyewitness.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Simon Feb. 23 on charges of first degree murder and auto theft, as well as violating the habitual offender statute.

Court records show Simon was out of jail from a previous incident which took place two days before Hobson’s death, which included charges of armed robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, armed carjacking, and violating the habitual offender statute.

Simon’s habitual offender violation came from three 2014 felony convictions for motor vehicle theft and two arson incidents.

He had been scheduled for trial on Jan. 8, 2018, but that trial has been continued.

