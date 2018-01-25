Tavoris Wells, 38

Tavoris Wells, a 38-year-old black man, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2017, after a shooting on Churchill Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Wells had been shot multiple times with an assault rifle by his cousin, 29-year-old Brian Nielson.

Investigators said members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Nielson Jan. 26 at a location law enforcement would not release.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Nielson on April 17 on charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents indicate it took seven months for Nielson to get a public defender appointed by Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green, and it’s unclear how long he remained in jail during that time.

Hinds County inmate records show Nielson was returned to the custody of the Raymond Detention Center on Dec. 5.

At this point, no arraignment or trial date has been set.

