Stephen Crook, 38

Stephen Crook, a 38-year-old black man, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after being shot outside a Rally’s on Highway 80, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said someone shot Crook twice outside the restaurant sometime after midnight.

Investigators have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.