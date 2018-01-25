Mario Lampkin, 29

Mario Lampkin, a 29-year-old black man, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, after a shooting at an apartment complex on Forest Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators found Lampkin suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the Forest Park Apartments sometime after 5 a.m.

Paramedics transported Lampkin to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died a short time later.

On Feb. 27, U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Joshua Thomas and charged him with murder.

A Jackson municipal judge denied Thomas bond when transferring the case to Hinds County Court.

Judge William Skinner issued an order giving the Hinds County District Attorney's Office until June 27, 2017, to indict Thomas.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thomas' release from jail on Jan. 8, 2018, nearly six months after that deadline lapsed.

